YWCA announces scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students looking for some financial aid have a few new scholarships to apply for.

They are through the YWCA of Northwestern Illinois. The “Bright Future” and “La Voz Latina” applications are open for young women and Latina students, respectively. Each scholarship is worth nearly $2,000.

Leaders with the non-profit said that it is important to highlight and reward minority groups who might not get the same opportunities as other students.

“You cannot fully empower all women until we’ve eliminated racism, because we’re not all given the same sets of opportunities and foundations, quite honestly,” said Kris Machajewski, CEO of YWCA of Northwestern Illinois.