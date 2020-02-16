Local non-profit aims to bridge political divide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, the non-profit group Better Angels hosted one of a series of workshops focused on depolarizing our local political climate at the Nordlof Center .

The group’s goal is to help people with opposing political views find common ground. Chuck Stone, the Illinois Coordinator of the non-profit, says we are seeing a division like never before.

“Our politics have gotten so hateful and destructive,” Stone explained. “The problem right now as I see it is that people don’t see this problem as an American problem. They see it as being the problem of people on the other side.”

Daniel Sommer is a Rockford resident who attended the workshop. He thinks that in the midst of an election year, understanding people both sides of the political spectrum is as important as ever.

“At the very least, if we’re listening and talking to each other, at least we’re not fighting, we’re not arguing, we’re not coming away with negative conclusions out of each other,” Sommers said. “I think that’s the foundation where we have to begin at.”

815 Choose Civility is the community initiate that helped bring Better Angels to the Nordlof Center. Supporters tell me that people in the Forest City are excited about bridging the political divide.

“Being able to solve problems and work together around issues of importance to people is something that is neccesary for our community and for the nation,” the Assistant Director of Rockford Public Library, Emily Klonicki said.

Better Angels will host another workshop at the Rockton Center Brach of the Public Library on March 7th. Sign up here.

