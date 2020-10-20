Local nonprofit encourages people to bring in recyclables while pickup is delayed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — To recycle or not to recycle? That’s the decision many across the Stateline have had to make after Rock River Disposal announced delays in recycling pickup due to COVID-19.

Any recycling that is placed at the curb will be picked up and disposed of with the garbage collection. Or you can keep recycling until it can be picked up.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is encouraging people to bring over any and all recyclable items they have so it doesn’t end up in a landfill.

“We just want them to know we are a resource we are here to help. We would love to help them, all they have to do is show up at our times. They don’t even have to get out of their car. We will unload them, so it’s a simple process,” said Jean Lopez of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful just opened up a second location. Click here for more details.

