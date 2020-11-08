Local nonprofit needs your help to spread Christmas spirit for needy familes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the holidays are quickly approaching, one Stateline non-profit is looking to help 500 families feel the spirit of the season.

Marshmallow’s Hope is looking for residents in the Stateline to adopt a family in need this Christmas-time. The organization alone plans to give away Christmas trees to families in need but they need a little bit of assistance from those in the community.

The president and founder of the organization shared that she started the organization in honor of her son who passed away from suicide.

“When my children were younger, I was a single mother and I fell in very difficult times…and I remember feeling the need of wanting to provide an amazing Christmas for my children, but I didn’t know how I was going to do it,” explained Founder Laura Kane. “This was kind of my way of paying it forward because I know what it’s like to walk in those shoes.”

