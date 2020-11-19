Local nurse shares COVID-19 impact on diabetic patients

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local nurse is sharing the struggles of people with diabetes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Linda Dries is a nurse at SwedishAmerican. She says coronavirus has caused her patients to be less active, which means some of them have gained weight. She recommends finding ways to exercise safely and to follow meal plans.

Working out lowers sugar levels. Dries says some diabetics haven’t been taking their condition as seriously as they could during the pandemic.

“That’s where I think we’re getting into problems with people with this second wave if they just say oh I’m not going to check my sugars, or I’m just going… or my numbers are high and I’m not going to call. That’s where these people get into trouble,” said Linda Dries of SwedishAmerican.

November is National Diabetes Month. Statistics from the CDC in 2018 showed about 34 million Americans have diabetes.

