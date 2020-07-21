Local nurse stabbed while caring for a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police say that a nurse was stabbed multiple times while caring for a special needs child Saturday night on 11th Street.

The female victim told investigators she opened the door after hearing someone knock. Then, a male suspect tried to get in. As the woman tried to resist, she was stabbed. The man ran away.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MORE HEADLINES: