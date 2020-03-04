Local nursing home shares how they are keeping residents healthy

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The East Bank Center in Loves Park say they haven’t had a case of the flu this year because they have plans in place to keep viruses from spreading. They say the staff deserves credit for keeping the facility clean.

The resident center gives every new patient the flu vaccine upon arrival. Every employee is required to get vaccinated as well.

If a patient gets sick, the staff has a go-to protocol. Administrator Nicole Garner explained.

“So they were in a room by themselves, we initaited the isolation precaution they had to wear the gown and gloves when they went in the room and always always handwash,” she said.

The facility has sanitation dispensers in all 24 patient rooms as well as the common areas.

