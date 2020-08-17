Local organization hosts all black graduation ceremony

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday was all about the graduates. Conscious Coaching hosted an all black graduation ceremony for graduates of all ages.

It feels amazing to be graduating on this beautiful day and around all these wonderful and great people it feels great,” explained Iman Baumgartner, a Belvidere South Middle School graduate.

Graduate Iman Baumgartner says she is looking forward for what the future holds.

“My goals and dreams are to go to Georgia Tech and become a nurse I also want to work on getting a volleyball scholarship that I’ve been practicing and doing clubs for years now,” she said.

While Haskell Elementary School graduate Nikyia Marzette says she has a passion for art and loves playing soccer, she’s excited to see what middle school will bring.

“I want to see if I can try theater and maybe dance because I’m not that good,” Marzette said.

Conscious Coaching founder Antonio Turn says the event is not about separation, it’s about celebrating black education and giving graduates resources to obtain a higher education.

“We live in a city where the African American community has one of the lowest if not the lowest graduation percentage, college completion, we want to redirect and change that so that our kids can obtain higher levels,” Turner said.

There was an education resource fair before the graduation ceremony where people could seek out information for post graduation. Rockford Fire was just one of many organizations on hand looking for recruits.

“Sometimes you need an extra step if you don’t know something you call somebody who knows and that’s what happened today they’re giving the resources that they need in order to better themselves in the future. I really wish I had this when I graduated,” explained Orintho Farris.

Overall, the future is bright for the local young graduates.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing new things with the CAPA program and just seeing if I can find a passion for other things,” Marzette added.

