Local organizations receive $25,000 for neighborhood grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just under a dozen Stateline organizations will be getting grant money from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and Home Start. The grants total $25,000.
The funds are going to 11 different groups and organizations that work to improve communities at the neighborhood level. One recipient, Rock House Kids is putting its funds towards a mural.
Of the 11 organizations recieving grant money, 9 are in Rockford, one is in Love Park, and another in Winnebago.
Below is a full list of the recipients:
2020 Neighborhood Grants Recipients
Jeremiah Development NFP | Rockford – 61101
$1,170 for “Building Relationships & Igniting Leadership”
To promote relationship and leadership building throughout the Coronado Haskell Neighborhoods
SecondFirst Church | Rockford – 61101
$2,500 for “Serious Soup Kitchen at SecondFirst Church”
To increase the number of people they can feed
Project 1013 | Rockford – 61108
$2,500 for “Project 1013”
To serve, hand out food, and improve the living conditions in the community of Ellis Heights
Churchill’s Grove, Inc | Rockford – 61103
$2,500 for “Beautification of Veterans Memorial Circle and surrounding area”
To transform Veterans Memorial and restore it as a fitting tribute to Winnebago County veterans
Soar Assembly | Rockford – 61102
$1,380 for “Soar Taking on Salter Ave”
To revitalize and brighten the area
Rock House Kids Mural | Rockford – 61104
$2,500 for “Rock House Kids Mural”
To enhance the appearance of 7th Street in Midtown
Loves Park Pulse | Loves Park – 61111
$2,500 for “Oak Crest Subdivision Neighborhood Gateway”
To enhance the overall image of subdivisions with improved neighborhood signs, lighting and landscaping
Winnebago Community Historical Society | Winnebago – 61088
$1,200 for “Renewal of Veterans Memorial Park”
To rejuvenate the Veterans Memorial Park with perennial plantings and lawn care
Rockford Park District Foundation | Rockford – 61101
$2,500 for “The RPD In A Box” initiative
To help bring Rockford Park District various programs to youth, while still adhering to “Shelter In Place”
Rock Valley College | Rockford – 61114
$1,050 for “Camp STAR”
To provide the children living in Fairgrounds Development with a week-long theatre/art camp
Ethnic Village Neighborhood | Rockford – 61102
$2,500 for “Planting Hope”
To support the beautification of south Rockford’s Ethnic Village Neighborhood
MORE HEADLINES:
- Talented Fighting Illini players fortify the Rockford Rivets’ roster
- Rockford home struck by gunfire, police investigating
- Janesville family without a home, firefighter suffers minor injuries after house fire on N. Terrace Street
- City leaders and store owners agree: “Wear your mask!”
- Both sides react to increase in Illinois minimum wage effective July 1st
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!