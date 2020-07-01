Local organizations receive $25,000 for neighborhood grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just under a dozen Stateline organizations will be getting grant money from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and Home Start. The grants total $25,000.

The funds are going to 11 different groups and organizations that work to improve communities at the neighborhood level. One recipient, Rock House Kids is putting its funds towards a mural.

Of the 11 organizations recieving grant money, 9 are in Rockford, one is in Love Park, and another in Winnebago.

Below is a full list of the recipients:

2020 Neighborhood Grants Recipients

Jeremiah Development NFP | Rockford – 61101

$1,170 for “Building Relationships & Igniting Leadership”

To promote relationship and leadership building throughout the Coronado Haskell Neighborhoods

SecondFirst Church | Rockford – 61101

$2,500 for “Serious Soup Kitchen at SecondFirst Church”

To increase the number of people they can feed

Project 1013 | ­­Rockford – 61108

$2,500 for “Project 1013”

To serve, hand out food, and improve the living conditions in the community of Ellis Heights

Churchill’s Grove, Inc | Rockford – 61103

$2,500 for “Beautification of Veterans Memorial Circle and surrounding area”

To transform Veterans Memorial and restore it as a fitting tribute to Winnebago County veterans

Soar Assembly | Rockford – 61102

$1,380 for “Soar Taking on Salter Ave”

To revitalize and brighten the area

Rock House Kids Mural | Rockford – 61104

$2,500 for “Rock House Kids Mural”

To enhance the appearance of 7th Street in Midtown

Loves Park Pulse | Loves Park – 61111

$2,500 for “Oak Crest Subdivision Neighborhood Gateway”

To enhance the overall image of subdivisions with improved neighborhood signs, lighting and landscaping

Winnebago Community Historical Society | Winnebago – 61088

$1,200 for “Renewal of Veterans Memorial Park”

To rejuvenate the Veterans Memorial Park with perennial plantings and lawn care

Rockford Park District Foundation | Rockford – 61101

$2,500 for “The RPD In A Box” initiative

To help bring Rockford Park District various programs to youth, while still adhering to “Shelter In Place”

Rock Valley College | Rockford – 61114

$1,050 for “Camp STAR”

To provide the children living in Fairgrounds Development with a week-long theatre/art camp

Ethnic Village Neighborhood | Rockford – 61102

$2,500 for “Planting Hope”

To support the beautification of south Rockford’s Ethnic Village Neighborhood

