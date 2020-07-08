Local parents considering homeschooling as COVID-19 concerns linger through fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With official plans for the 2020-2021 school year still up in the air, some parents are looking at alternative ways of getting their kids and education. One mom says she is thinking about teaching her kids at home.

“Paying attention, being distracted… I see a lot of different things that can go wrong with this so that’s why homeschooling is a potential in the future,” said Tina Archer.

Tina Archer is a mother of two. She says she’s on the fence about sending her kids back to school during COVID-19 and may continue home-schooling.

“It was definitely an adjustment for them too but they actually really enjoyed it they had a lot of mom time which they don’t happen to get often but they learned actually quite a bit,” Archer added.

E-learning expert Ines Ruiz says she has seen an increase in interest from parents about homeschooling.

“I think some parents you know they want to keep their kids safe so they are not ready to send them to school yet,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz says although the idea of homeschooling kids can be daunting, parents should view it as an opportunity to get creative.

“If we’re learning about animals lets watch a movie about animals find other ways so it’s not just the traditional way of learning that we grew up with,” Ruiz added.

Archer said one of her main concerns is safety measures put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. She worries her children might become distracted and won’t feel comfortable wearing a mask for long periods of time.

“I can’t necessarily see both of them doing it for 8 hours a day, you know they are 7 and 4 it’s going to be rough on an every single day basis,” Archer added.

Ruiz says one of the most important things parents can do is to have fun with it.

“To make the learning process more fun for the kids and for them as well because if the kids are enjoying their time you as a parent that’s a fulfilling moment right you’re having fun with your kids. They are learning and becoming those little humans you want them to be,” Ruiz concluded.

As for Archer, she currently has her kids enrolled in RPS schools but says she is keeping an open mind.

