Local parents turn to tutoring to ensure kids don’t fall behind from distance learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some local schools reopening plans include a choice to continue remote learning or will require some days at home. This has some local parents turning towards professionals to help their kids.

“They’re going to be starting off with half days, and then they’re going to be doing e-learning after that. Am I excited about that? No- it was hard, it gets frustrating,” explained one local mother of two, Kerry Beaulieu.

As schools make different plans for reopening this fall, some parents are worried their kids may fall behind if working at home. Kerry Beaulieu’s two kids go to Holy Family Catholic School. She is planning on working with them to make sure they’re learning what they need to during e-learning days.

“We’ve gotta do what we’ve gotta do. And it is fun, spending time with our kids and helping them learn and relearning some things also, but again it’s just something that we’re going to take day by day and roll with it,” she added.

Other parents are relying on one-on-one tutoring for their kids. Ingrid Zhou is the Center Director of Mathnasium in Rockford. She says since schools started remote instruction in mid-March, they’ve experienced a steady increase in calls.

“Some kids, first of all, not getting used to it, and some kids just needing extra help or assistance without sitting in the classroom. So from that time, we already had calls whether we can help,” Zhou explained.

She says that tutoring is a good option for parents who want their kids to have more face-to-face instruction.

“We have the tools, we have the knowledge, to help you fill the gaps. So you have a solid foundation so you can soar,” Zhou added.

Mathnasium is currently offering both in-person tutoring or one-on-one online sessions.

