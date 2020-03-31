Local partnership to distribute 40,000 lbs of food to Rockford community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — City First Church in Rockford has partnered with “Convoy of Hope” to provide to distribute meals to the local community. The church paid for over 40,000 lbs of food to be given out.

A semi dropped off supplies on Tuesday. Organizers say their goal is to make sure people in the community know they are not forgotten.

“We want to help them and bring hope in the midst of this crisis. I think there’s a lot of fear, a lot of stress and a lot of anxiety right now in America in general. Hopefully this initiative will bring some hope and let them know that people care about them,” explained Pastor Jeremy Deweerdt.

Starting Wednesday, residents can pick up meals at the church, located at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford. A drive-thru will be set up from 9 a.m. to noon.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

