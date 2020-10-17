Local partnership to help spay/neuter outbreak of feral cats

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary and PAWS Humane Society are teaming up help control the feral cat population.
Next week will be Rockford Area Cat Coalition Week to emphasize spaying and neutering cats. The partnership looks to spay/neuter 360 feral cats in between breeding seasons. Cats will also receive a rabies shot.
The organizations say the area feral cat population is “out of control.”
Individuals are encouraged to help by trapping and bringing in strays to 321 N. 4th Street in Rockford. The cost is only $15 per cat. See below for full details.
Organizers say people are free to contact either organization for questions on trapping cats/kittens.
