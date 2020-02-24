Local ‘pay what you can’ restaurant gets face-lift

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rowe Pavillion at Rochelle’s ‘pay what you can’ cafe The Kitchen Table got a facelift on Sunday.

Volunteers piled in to paint and stain the wooden area that was donated by Discovery Channel’s Mike Rowe last summer.

Owner Caryolyn Brown explained that everyone is welcome at The Kitchen Table.

“Not only do we encourage building community, but we also encourage people to come eat, give us a try, we’re just a restaurant of a different source we allow you to pay what you want, pay how you want,” Brown said.

The community serves customers from all walks of life. Dinner is served at The Kitchen Table every Tuesday and Thursday night from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Special dining events are also available throughout the month.

