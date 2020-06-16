Local pet groomers still busy after re-opening in May

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Humans aren’t the only ones in need of some pampering after months of salons being closed. Man’s best friend might also be looking a little shaggy, as appointments with pet groomers have been hard to come by.

Many pet owners across the Stateline are having to wait a little longer to get their furry family members to the groomers.

Pet groomers were allowed to open on May 1st as part of Phase 2 of Illinois’ reopening plan. Pampered Pet Grooming in Rockford has been non-stop busy ever since.

Co-Owner, Dena Compoli, says her shop has received over 50 calls from people trying to make appointments. Despite being busy, the virus has changed how groomers go about their everyday business.

“We’re doing the masks we’re doing the masks, we’re doing the social distancing we take the dogs at the door so people don’t come in or if they want us to come to the car and get the dog we’ll do that,” Compoli explained.

She added that they’ve caught up some but if you’re hoping to get your pet groomed–you might have to wait up to two weeks.

