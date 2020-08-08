Local police announce charges for protesters arrested at Rockford City Market

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies, and Rockford Park District officers responded to the area of East State Street and Water Street after a group of protesters continued their demonstration, blocking traffic.

Officials say deputies arrested the following individuals on various charges:

Leslie James Rolfe – Disorderly Conduct

Valerie Nichole King – Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct

Aija Jekiya Penix – Disorderly Conduct

Terry Alan Patterson – Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct

Adam Richard Wheat – Resisting an Officer

Ariel Juan Perez – Resisting an Officer

Madalyn Rose Leber – Obstructing an Officer, Resisting an Officer

Michael T. Sayarath — Obstructing an Officer

Larissa Erin Walston – Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct

Antoine Lamont Rufus — Resisting an Officer

Ashley Jennifer Karsten — Resisting an Officer

All of these individuals were released on bail.

The following individuals were not given bond and are still in custody as of Saturday morning:

Dsire Nabree Floyd –Sale/Use Blackjack, Mob Action, Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct

Keivion Marice Nabors — Resisting an Officer (two counts), Criminal Trespass to Land

Eli Lukas Cassinelli – Agg Battery to Peace Officer, Resisting an Officer, Mob action/Fail to withdraw

They are set to appear before a judge on Monday.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross also released a statement.

“The First Amendment encompasses rights that are applicable to everyone. Consequently, no one has the right to infringe on the rights of others while exercising their First Amendment Rights. On Friday August 7, 2020 parameters were established to provide a safe environment for all individuals who attended the City Market area. These parameters designated areas for “peaceful assembly” and also areas for the City Market vendors and patrons. Under the Fourth Amendment individuals have the right to the pursuit of happiness which encompasses conducting their businesses in a safe environment. Individuals who were arrested and charged on August 7, 2020 will have their cases adjudicated through the criminal justice process. All individuals charged with offenses are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law. Everyone must realize that we live in a law and order society and for the most part the more than 280,000 residents of Winnebago County understand this. I will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that everyone has a safe environment in which to share their messages and conduct their businesses.” Marilyn Hite-Ross

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

