Local police buy gift cards to help struggling local businesses

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere’s Police Department wants to help restart the local economy. The first responders purchased $150 gift cards from restaurants in town to give away to residents. Police say it is a rewarding process.

“We thought this way we could help get some people some food and help us spare the local economy and local restaurants as well,” explained Officer Tim Blankenship.

The department received a grant for $1,500 and put it directly into neighboring businesses.

“We thought it would be a good way to ramp them, come back into business now with [coronavirus] winding down hopefully,” Officer Blankenship said.

The Belvidere city mayor was proud of the decision the officers made with the money.

“This was just a wonderful opportunity we applied for the grant and the community foundation was wonderful to give the grant, and so we are out handing out gift cards that do two

things, it brings the community in so they have a chance to visit with us. It brings business in to a particular restaurant for sure, because the restaurants participating are willing to do this too,” explained Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

Each day, police will post on Faceboook which restaurant they are and will give a hint onto how to get a gift card. On Monday, Moscato’s Pizzeria was the first stop.

“We appreciate what the police done and this idea with the gift cards and we appreciate all the work they’re doing,” explained Owner Giuseppe Moscato.

Mayor Chamberlain said it’s a win-win for the entire community.

“I could not be prouder of this community than I am, this community has really come together throughout this whole thing,” the mayor added.

