Local police warn of more scam calls—what to be aware of

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police warn of a resurfaced phone scam that attempts to get social security and credit card information.

We first reported about this in February, but police say these calls are happening again. The call appears to come from an RPD phone number.

Investigators say the department does not take any payments or request financial information over the phone. All suspicious phone calls should be reported to police using the non-emergency line at 815-966-2900.

Ogle County Police are also warning of scammers posing as officers over the phone. According to the department, crooks are demanding money to prevent the victim from being arrested.

Another reminder from police is if anyone tells you to buy gift cards and provide the numbers over the phone–it’s a scam.

