Local program helps teens find jobs despite COVID-19 challenges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As businesses slowly start to re-open following Illinois’ stay-at-home order, some local young adults are trying to find work while others are still playing the waiting game.

“When COVID started, I was super worried about that. Especially with all the precautions that were being taken, I thought that I would be out of a job for I don’t know how long,” explained Larvetta Meeks, who found work at Kikifer’s Beauty Supply.

22-year-old Meeks was without a job for much of the stay-at-home order. For the past two weeks, Meeks has been working thanks to a 14-week paid work experience through the Elevate Youth Program.

“It’s definitely a great opportunity to have open for me in particular,” Meeks added.

It’s designed to help young adults on the path to full-time work by connecting them to local employers. Program manager Paul Andrews says the virus has made it more difficult to find places for young people to work.

“It has been a challenge, because everyone is trying to figure out how to bring back their workers, and all of the procedures that they need to work through in order to do that. So a lot of them are starting to reopen, but they have to get that all taken care of and get their staff going first,” Andrews explained.

Andrew said that prior to the pandemic, over 70 people across the state were in the program. However now the number is only at about 25 but he is still trying to find a spot for everyone looking for a job.

“We’re very conscious about what’s going on in the community, and about Covid-19, and we want to make sure that anyone we put in work experiences will be able to have a safe experience. So that’s something that we’re very conscious of in our program right at this moment,” Andrews added.

