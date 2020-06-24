Local psychiatrist shares tips on anxiety during COVID-19 and protests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local psychiatrist explained how to deal with stress as we go through a pandemic and deal with ongoing protests and civil unrest.

Mental health experts say people are dealing with more anxiety, social isolation, fear, grief, and economic hardship. To calm your nerves, psychiatrists say to go to bed and wake up at a consistent time.

Also, learning breathing techniques can help lower your stress level.

“We’re trying to lower anxiety. We’re trying to lower worries. So, how do you do that? You have to think about the future less and start thinking more about the here and now,” explained Dr. Oday Alsarraf of SwedishAmerican.

Experts say that exercising regularly can also reduce stress.

