Local residents invited behind the scenes in Citizen’s Police Academy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Have you ever wondered what it would be like to ride in a squad car? A program in the Forest City is giving people a behind the scenes look at law enforcement investigations.

Rockford Police are looking for residents to take part in the citizens police academy.

For ten weeks, anyone 18 and up will get the chance to learn what it takes for police to track down criminals and put them behind bars. This includes learning how detectives survey a scene.

Rockford Police Lieutenant Daniel Watton says they get people of all ages to participate. They all come away with valuable information to take back to their community.

“There’s a lot of shows out there showing that the crime scene process that we collect the evidence and then by the time the show is over in 30 minutes or in a hour the case is completely resolved,” Lt. Watton said.

“The reality of it is they were able to see and able to hear about what happens with crime scene functions and the collection of evidence and what we are looking for when collecting evidence… why the police can’t nessecarily go out and find all the evidence,” he added.

Classes are free and start February 26th. If you or someone you know is interested, click here.

