Local restaurant employees react to state-mandated closures during COVID-19 prevention

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor JB Pritzker announced more steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That includes closing bars and restaurants across the state, starting 9 p.m. Monday.

One of those businesses prepping for the change is Lino’s in Rockford.

“I was kind of expecting it,” said Lino’s co-owner James Battista. “No matter what, we all kind of have to be responsible. Whatever we can do to curb the spread of COVID-19, we have to all do our part.”



Battista says after hearing that community events and schools have shut down, it was no surprise restaraunts were next on the chopping block. The restaurant employs nearly 100 people. Those who can afford it, will stay home; those who can’t will help with curbside orders.

“I was pretty blindsided today,” said Lino’s employee Maria Hoyle. “I walked into work and [my bosses] were like ‘hey, we’re shutting down,’ and I said ‘excuse me?'”

Hoyle has worked at Lino’s for five years. It’s her main source of income, and in her free time she works at a bar– also set to close.

Illinois health officials hope the service industry closures will prevent the spread of COVID-19, after failed attempts to persuade people to stay inside on their own. Governor JB Pritzker says restaurants will re-open after two weeks. Drive-thrus, delivery and curbside pick up will still be available to Illinoisans during the closures.