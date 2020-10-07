Local restaurant owner weighs in on Trump’s order to delay stimulus package

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The COVID-19 pandemic is weighing heavy on the shoulders of Stateline bar and restaurant owners. Especially as state and federal lawmakers butt heads on when to step in.

One local business owner tells us more needs to be done if he stands a chance of keeping his doors open.

“The responsibility really falls on our local, state and federal governments to support these businesses that are closing down and restricting,” said Zak Rotello, the owner of The Olympic Tavern.

Rotello says that restaurants and bars are struggling. He says it’s come to the point where they can’t count on someone coming to get a bite to eat to keep their business going.

“As I appreciate and have valued every single one of the people that have walked in my door, the people that are willing to dine with us in rainy 35-degree weather because they love us and want to see us get another week of business I don’t feel it’s my guest’s responsibility to keep it open,” Rotello explained.

“Our federal all the way down to local there’s things that could be done to alleviate some of the burdens on these places that are following the rules and closing down in these strange times, and I just don’t see it happening yet,” he added.

Recently, house democrats passed the Heroes Act 2.0. In the $2.2 trillion proposal, $120 billion is included for assisting small and independently owned restaurants.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter, saying he advised his representatives to stop negotiating until after the election. He claims that’s when a major stimulus bill will pass. But Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos disagrees.

“I was just extremely disappointed, we have to stay focused on helping people that are in need, and that is why I voted in favor of the HEROEs Act on Friday, and that’s why I voted for the HEROEs Act four months ago because there are so many people and small businesses that are hurting right now,” Rep. Cheri Bustos said.

We reached out to Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger for comment but did not immediately hear back. In a recent statement, Kinzinger said in part:

“This revision was just a tool for democrats to use as they head into the election. It’s not a real effort to help the American people and it’s sad.”

Both Bustos and Kinzinger face challengers in the November election. Democrat Cheri Bustos faces Republican Esther Joy King and Republican Adam Kinzinger takes on Democrat Dani Brzozowski.

