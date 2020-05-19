Local restaurant reacts to county plans to re-open businesses in June

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — Many Rockford area businesses could now be just a few weeks away from re-opening. The Mayor made the announcement during Monday’s biweekly press briefing. For many, like the owners at Jessica’s Restaurant, the news couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re excited to be able to open and see people inside in a safe way,” explained Fati Mixha, the owner’s son.

Customers haven’t sat at tables inside Jessica’s Restaurant for over 8 weeks.

“At this to-go capacity we can stay functioning, but not at our best capacity. We can’t help out every single family we’d employ that we usually would. We can barely make money for ourselves which is it’s own problem,” Mixha explained.

Expecting to re-open on Just 1st, the Roscoe restaurant has started to make plans.

“Since we have a big restaurant we can space people a part where they can sit at a safe distance. We’ve stocked up on enough hand sanitizer for everyone to use,” Mixha said.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau’s president John Groh said business owners can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Looking towards that June 1st date, I hope that people have hope,” Groh said.

“It wasn’t 100% that we’re going to open on June 1st, if we continue to stay the course people we will see that. So people need to continue their social distancing practices, they need to continue not going out if it’s not essential, they need to continue being cautious about their trips around town and socializing with others because June 1st is what we’re working toward, but we still have to work toward that,” Groh added. “We’re all in that together. It’s the shared responsibility we have.”

Restaurant owners, like Jessica’s, are looking forward to seeing familiar faces again.

“I still remember all the faces I would see on a Sunday morning, 100 or so regular people that come in after church to get breakfast with their families, I can’t wait to see some of them again,” Mixha concluded.

The final recommendations on what re-opening could look like are still being worked out. The Rockford Region Rebounding Working Groups will give those to the Winnebago County Health Department later this week. The final details will be made public next Tuesday.

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home extension is set to expire at the end of May.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

