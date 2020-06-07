Local restaurants happy to welcome back guests

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After Illinoisans spent the last few months getting creative in the kitchen during the stay-at-home order. Many diners were eager to eat outdoors at Stateline restaurants during Phase 3 of the state’s re-opening plan–and owners were just as happy to welcome people back.

It has been over a week since many restaurants across the area opened up to the public and many restaurant owners have not been disappointed with the turnout.

Restaurants like Greenfire and Fozzy’s have re-opened to the public and both owners were pleased to finally re-open. Both restaurants purchased tents for outdoor seating and moved many of their tables outside.

After weeks spent eating at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many customers have shown support and are enjoying eating outdoors. For Greenfire, it means there business is non-stop.

We were hoping to be really busy and our wish came true and we were really busy and then the next day was busy and the next day was busy so it was really good I mean it was really exciting to be open and see our guest coming in,” explained the owner Shendet Ismajlaj.

Greenfire is also considering having live music starting on the 19th.

