Local restaurants keep holiday spirit serving takeout for Easter

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The traditional Easter Brunch took on a different form this year amid the coronavirus shutdowns.

Local restaurants typically prepare for the meal weeks ahead of time. Now, they had the extra stress of preparing all the food to-go.

Prarie Street Brewing Company faced similar challenges, short-handed due to lay-offs during the ‘Stay at Home’ order.

“We all employ quite a few local residents and we want to keep on supporting our employees and the community as much as we can,” explained Chris Manuel, the CEO.

Despite the circumstances, the restaurant was proud to have sold out all of their Easter Brunch specials.

