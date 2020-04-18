Local restaurants partner with city to give free online cooking tutorials on signature dishes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you love cooking or are developing your skills as a new hobby during the ‘Stay at Home’ order, then RACVB has some exciting news for you!

Local restaurants are partnering with the city to give some “behind the scenes” tips on their signature dishes. Chef Patrick Alberto, chef and owner of Octane, appeared in the first episode of “What’s Cooking At Home.”

“City of Rockford reached out to us asking us what we need and it’s a great feeling to know that your city government is batting for small businesses . That’s what Rockford is made of,” Chef Alberto said.

Sugar Britches owner Jodi May told us that she was also very excited to be a part of the series.

“The more we can focus on the good things that are going on, I think the better, it might be an uphill battle but I feel like we need to stay as happy as we can,” May explained.

Andrea Cook, the Associate Director of Marketing and Communications at RACVB, says the series is just one of the many fun things they are offering online.

“On the interactive page we give folks the ability to go through the page find fun things to do with your family while your’e sheltering in place and one of the things we came up with just recently was the “What’s Cooking At Home?” Cook said.

“What’s Cooking At Home” is open to all restaurants. RACVB is always looking for more businesses to partner with. If you are interested, you can contact them through email at info@gorockford.com.

You can watch the full episodes on the Go Rockford Facebook page.

