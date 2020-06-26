Local rummage sale benefits non-profit Rock House Kids

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ A stateline rummage sale benefits a local non-profit that provides safe haven to inner city kids.

Rock House Kids is the beneficiary for the second year. The organization provides meals to 250 kids, four nights a week.

All the items on sale were donated by members of the community.

Proceeds will help Rock House with summer programs.

“We would like to be able to use the money to do things with the kids for the summer,” said Rock House Kids Office Coordinator Kim Alexander. “Many of them don’t have the opportunity to play sports or go to summer camp, so we try to provide outings.”

Day two of the sale will be held Saturday, June 27 at 1802 Santa Monica Drive in Rockford. It runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m..

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

