ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thousands of miles from home, a local sailor is earning a promotion.

Chief Damage Controlman Jeffrey Davis is now a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy. He and a whole group of other sailors were promoted during a special ceremony. in the Hangar Bay of the USS America amphibious assault ship.

Chief Davis is from Cherry Valley. He graduated from Rockford Christian High School.

The Navy celebrates reaching that rank as a major milestone for sailors.