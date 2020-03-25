Local Salvation Army adjusts guidelines to prevent spread of COVID-19

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Just like thousands of food pantries across the country, The Salvation Army centers of Rock County are changing the way they feed those in need to prevent spread of COVID-19. They’re taking steps to keep as few people in the building.

As the threat of the virus forces businesses across Wisconsin to close their doors, food pantries are seeing an influx of people in need of a helping hand.

“We definitely had a rush yesterday and I think it may have been in response that there would be shelter in place request from the governor’s order. We saw twice our normal traffic yesterday,” said Major Tom MacDowell of the Rock County Salvation Army.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced a “Safer at Home” order that begins Wednesday March 24th, until April 24th.

But people are still going to be relying on the Salvation Army, since they may be the definition of “essential.”

Even though food pantries are unable to accept food donations, they are still asking for your financial assistance. The Salvation Army is also always in need of volunteers.

“We could use a two on a regular basis, of course we want people to call and coordinate that with our office. That way they’ve got enough people to kind of move and push groceries around, but not so many that we’re getting too close to one another,” Major MacDowell added.

Only one person per household is allowed in the building at a time and must maintain 6 feet of distance from others.

At the Beloit location, food pantry hours are Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Grab and go lunches are available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

