Local school prioritizes mental health in wellness conference

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Harlem High School spent Wednesday’s school day focused on topics not typically covered in the classroom.

Dozens of mental health and wellness volunteers from the Stateline participated. They encouraged ways to engage in healthy relationship, practice mindfulness, and understand mental health.

Jeremy Bois, the Associate Principal explained they wanted to show the students that there are many outlets to address the many issues people face every day.

“Students are learning about everything from domestic violence to handling different mental health issues to doing some yoga, you know, building confidence, self love. So all different kinds of things that are super important for adolescents to learn about,” Bois said.

Wednesday marked the second year that Harlem has hosted a wellness conference. The focused was narrowed this year to include the issues that impacted students the most.

