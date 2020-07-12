Local softball teams compete for a good cause

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline softball teams spent the weekend competing for a good cause. Five youth teams and a few co-ed groups went head to head to raise money fro the Emmy’s Wish Foundation.

The organization grants wishes for young children battling terminal cancer. Participants were happy to get back on the field but more importantly–thankful to help.

“You know it is about softball today, but on a greater need it is for this foundation, for those kids that are maybe are suffering and maybe not have the opportunity later in life,” said Head Coach AJ Greenlee of 16U Softball.

Fore more information on the organization or how to help out, click here.

