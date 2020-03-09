Local Special Olympians surprised with anonymous gifts

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over two dozen local athletes in the Stateline recieved an anonymous gift on Monday.

A nameless donor gave 27 Special Olympic athletes each their own bowling bowls, bags, and shoes.

They were able to use the brand new equipment at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Organizers said they were inspired by how excited the

“Well the energy these bowlers display in their heart and passion they have for whatever they do is pretty motivational. We’re just glad to be a small part of it,” mentioned the bowling alley’s general manager, Brad Sommer.

The athletes were from the Belvidere Park District’s New Horizon program.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

