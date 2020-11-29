Local store creates custom candle for Rockford City Market, will donate proceeds

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A small business in the Stateline is stepping up after learning that Rockford City Market is unsure if it will open for the 2021.

The owners say after learning about the substantial deficit the market was hit with, they knew they wanted to help out. They created a candle, called the Rockford City Market Donation Candle.

It’s becoming one of their most popular fragrances. It costs just over $15 and 100% of the profit will go to help the market run next year.

“To us, the City Market was a place we called home for 10 years, we vended there, we started our business there, and for us to be able to do this and help another start-up business–that’s our goal. We need to keep the city market going. It helps small businesses grow and it’s a great thing to have in our community,” explained Judy and David Bieck, the owners of Candle Crest.

The candles are also for sale online.

