Local store owners happy for some clarity after Gov. Pritzker introduces ‘Restore Illinois’ plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Governor J.B. Pritzker rolled out a plan on Monday to re-open the state. The plan is regional so places like Rockford and Central Illinois may be able to open before Chicago. The phases will be based on factors like infection rates and hospital capacity.

While not all questions and concerns have been answered, it is providing some sense of hope of normality for some local store owners.

“When it first started I had an idea that it might go on for awhile, but we had no answers we didn’t know how long it was going to be and we still don’t,” explained Skyler Davis, the owner of Culture Shock in Rockford.

“Now we know there’s at least a plan they’re talking about the numbers they’re going to look into opening up to those next steps, but before that there was no plan really and they were just working on things and while we were closed that’s why we started getting our website ready before we were strictly brick and mortar retail shopping only,” Davis added.

According to the governor, we are currently in Phase 2 of 5. Winnebago Co. Chairman Frank Haney says it is nice to be able to gauge where we are at.

“Now we see what the road ahead is. To me, I’m glad our citizens, whether they like the plan or don’t like the plan, get to see where the field goal posts are, and I think having a goal allows us to focus,” . Chariman Haney said.

While many hope things will return to what everyone is used to, some store owners understand the COVID-19 pandemic will forever change the way they operate.

12;56 “I just feel like everything is going to be different and if business owners and just the general public are expecting things to go back to normal I think the sooner we can give that idea up the sooner the transition will be.” said Kate Wirth, the owner of Lucette Holistic Salon and Boutique.

The Winnebago Buy Local President, Lauren Davis, encourages everyone to “Please hold on and hang tight. The light at the end of the tunnel is coming.”

