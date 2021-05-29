Local students help create Memorial Day float for Vietnam War victims

(WTVO) — It’s important to not forget what this weekend is all about–honoring the men and women who died in the armed forces.

Saturday’s memorial at Don Carter Lanes was specifically honoring Vietnam War veterans. A patriotic float was crafted by the Harlem High School’s welding class.

Three soldiers standing together and a nurse aiding the injured served as a tribute to the men and women who gave their lives or were hurt during the war.

Replica panels list the names of those who were killed in action, starting with men and women from Winnebago County.

The float was inspired by the painting “Reflections” by Lee Teter.

Reflections by Lee Teter

“If we don’t remember our past, if we don’t teach our past to younger generations they’re going to repeat the same mistakes we made,” said Stateline Veteran Jeff Metheny.

The local Vietnam Veteran Chapter plans to display the float and use it in area parades and other patriotic events for years to come.