Local task force focuses on areas of concern in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — At Monday’s press conference, Winnebago County Health Department Director Dr. Sandy Martel announced a strike team to combat local areas of concern. While health officials have broken down COVID-19 data by age and race now they are taking it a step further by closely monitoring locations of infection.

The goal of the task force is to target zip codes with the most cases of COVID-19 in the county.

“We’re going to be doing outreach and focusing on bringing more resources within the neighborhoods,” explained Tracy Box , one team member for the Communities of Concern Strike Team.

The strike team will provide resources, referrals, and education about preventing the spread of the virus.

Strike team member Antwon George said it is unknown why some zip codes like 61108 have the highest number of cases.

“You know, some of them go out into their community to live day by day, to go to the essential businesses, some of them have essential jobs so they go to work and so that means that the possibility of contracting COVID-19 could be anywhere in Winnebago County,” explained George.

The one thing that is for certain is the need of further assistance. The team will start educating residents digitally though social media. They are open to expanding efforts with the help of volunteers. George says the goal is to address communities of concern first–but spread the message through the entire county.

You can view the number of cases by each zip code on the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Residents with medical backgrounds can volunteer with the Medical Reserve Corps.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here. If you need any additional information, contact Karla Chester at kchester@wchd.org or Theresa James at tjames@wchd.org.

