Local teachers create music video to connect with students stuck at home

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Teachers at Byron High School made a special collaboration to connect with their students. They took the creative approach and made a music video to Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer.”

One teacher says the situation is showing how staff and students can lean on each other during times of uncertainty.

“We live in a pretty cool time where we can be very connected even though we can’t physically be with each other. We’re definitely thinking of the kids, and I think it was good for the adults to do something fun and unique as well,” said Michael McHale, a math teacher at the high school.

You can watch the full music video here.

