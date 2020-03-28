Local teachers help feed students during COVID-19 uncertainty

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Harlem School District teachers did their part not to let students go hungry during the uncertain times.

The Harlem Federation of Teachers partnered with Nori’s Cafe in Loves Park to hand out chicken strips and fries. Judging by the long line of cars, it was a meal that was much needed.

Organizers hope the meals will take stress off of students and their parents during the pandemic.

“We’re very committed to our families, and it’s really hard for us not to see our families everyday. We’re worried about making sure our students and families have what they need. So this is one way we can kind of connect to the community and hopefully help those students because we don’t have that face-to-face contact with them,” explained Elana Schelling-Tufte, the group’s Co-President.

Saturday marked the third time teachers passed out meals during the shelter in place order. Donations help the group continue their efforts.

