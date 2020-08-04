Local teachers hold another rally to protest in-person learning during COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday, Chicago teachers took to city streets pushing for remote learning. On Tuesday, a similar movement made its way to the Stateline.

Rockford teachers are rallying for a different start to the school year, protesting at RPS 205 District Headquarters.

Tuesday marked the second time teachers and staff have held a rally voicing their fears of opening their classroom doors back up. Those in attendance say that they’re looking to draw attention to the potential dangers of in-person learning during a pandemic.

Demonstrators have signs that pose questions such as “How do I comfort a child who is crying in my classroom?” and “How can you guarantee we will have enough subs?” Some wrote messages on their cars so they can be seen as people move through the streets around Midtown.

The goal of the rally is to get the district’s attention. Instead of choice in-person or remote learning, they’re calling for all classes to be online.

