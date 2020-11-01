Local teams attend 3A Cross Country Sectionals at La Grange

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — A number of high schools in the Stateline attended the La Grange 3A Cross Country sectional on Saturday. Both boys and girls runners competed in the final races of the year, due to the IHSA’s decision to not hold State tournaments as a result of COVID-19.

In the girl’s top race, Guilford sophomore Michelle Gasmund had a chance for a strong finish after winning her conference and regional races, but the elevated competition showed itself at the Sectional.

Gasmund said despite her performance she was glad to catch up with old friends and competitors.

“It feels good I’m glad that I got to come out here and run with all these other girls,” said Gasmund. I recognize them from last year and a few years before so it’s good to come out and see them.”

In the boys race, the level of competition was also greatly elevated from regionals. Guilford sophomore Juan Del Real finished 33rd with a time of 15:56.83. He said he saved his best for his last race.

“This is my best race I’ve ever ran before. I’m pretty sure I only did it because I was trying to keep up with everybody else but yeah it was really fun,” he said. “This feels really good. I ended my season perfectly. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending.”

Boys Individual Times:

Girls Individual Times

Girls Team Standings:

1.Elmhurst (York)40

2.Batavia108

3.St. Charles (East)111

4.LaGrange (Lyons)137

5.St. Charles (North)149

6.Wheaton (W. Warrenville South)151

7.Huntley193

8.South Elgin208

9.Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)212

10.Park Ridge (Maine South)218

11.Rockton (Hononegah)267

12.Algonquin (Jacobs)278

13.Geneva320

14.Rockford (Auburn)376

15.Carpentersville (Dundee-Crown)409

Boys Team Standings:

1.St. Charles (East)58

2.Elmhurst (York)63

3.LaGrange (Lyons)67

4.Park Ridge (Maine South)154

5.Wheaton (W. Warrenville South)161

6.Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)177

7.St. Charles (North)215

8.Algonquin (Jacobs)218

9.Batavia242

10.Geneva257

11.Chicago (Taft)291|

12.DeKalb324

13.Huntley329

14.Rockton (Hononegah)347

15.Rockford (Auburn)419