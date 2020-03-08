Local volleyball fans don’t let virus threat interfere with weekend plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While concerns continue to rise surrounding the Coronavirus, it didn’t bother many Stateline residents before they made their weekend plans.

When asked about COVID-19 concerns, many say they didn’t think twice before heading out to the Rockin’ Rockford Grand Prix volleyball tournament. While athletic events across the country are being canceled, it didn’t keep parents from the large crowd.

“I really didn’t give it a thought,” explained Brenda Allen, who was in attendance on Saturday.

“I still want to go and see my grandchildren do things, so I’m not refraining from going to games or public events so far. If I’m told to do so sometime, maybe I will, but I’m not that concerned right now,” Allen continued. While the virus didn’t make a huge impact on her plans, she did admit that she was sure to disinfect her family’s hotel room.

Another parent said they were more worried about the flu than the novel virus.

“Half of our house has had influenza B and influenza A, so we’ve been dealing with that and teaching the kids how to properly wash their hands and not to touch their face constantly,” explained Becky Billenstein.

She noted it was important not to let paranoia interfere with her priorities.

“You can’t let any disease take over your life and what you’re going to do. Especially with something percentage-wise that hasn’t affected a huge amount of the population,” Billenstein continued.

The Rockin’ Rockford Grand Prix tournament continues through Sunday.

