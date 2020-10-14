Local disaster worker heads south to help hurricane victims

(WTVO) — A local disaster worker is heading south to help those impacted by a pair of destructive hurricanes.

Leslie Luther is executive director of the Northwest Illinois Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Luther is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. There she is working with elected officials to make sure communities get the resources they need to rebuild.

Luther says the devastation left behind is clear, with roofs missing and wide-spread debris still being picked up.

The region was hit by Hurricane Laura only to be hit again a few weeks later by Hurricane Delta.

“What’s a little sad about this is that, unfortunately, we see these events happening more and more, so and sometimes it’s, we just kind of think they happen and not really paying attention to them and right now the country is going through so many devastation’s, between wildfires and these hurricanes, that the need is so great for these communities,” said Leslie Luther, the deputy director for the Northwest Illinois Chapter of The American Red Cross.

Leslie will be in Louisiana for two weeks. About 50 volunteers from Illinois are in the region.

