Local woman arrested after allegedly threatening Oregon resident with handgun

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday shortly after 9 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint that a woman had threatened a rural Oregon resident with a handgun and fled.

A short while later, officials say Ashley Paddie of Mt. Morris was located in Oregon by Oregon Police. Paddie, 29, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, no FOID, and a violation of the Cannabis Control Act.

She was arrested and taken to the Ogle County Jail.

