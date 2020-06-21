OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday shortly after 9 p.m., Ogle County Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint that a woman had threatened a rural Oregon resident with a handgun and fled.
A short while later, officials say Ashley Paddie of Mt. Morris was located in Oregon by Oregon Police. Paddie, 29, was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Assault, no FOID, and a violation of the Cannabis Control Act.
She was arrested and taken to the Ogle County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Local dads say quality time is perfect Father’s Day gift
- Elderly woman dead after a tree falls through Birmingham home
- Wisconsin Dells strip club reports COVID-19 outbreak
- Illinois reports 658 new COVID-19 cases, 23 additional deaths in 24 hours
- Local woman arrested after allegedly threatening Oregon resident with handgun
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!