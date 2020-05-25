Local woman joins cross-country trip to reunite lost cat with owners

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Over a dozen strangers came together with one goal in mind–to help Smidge the kitten come home. The Weaver family lost their beloved pet while driving through Atlanta. Smidge managed to jump out of a window and the family had to complete their trip without her.

“She was missing for almost two whole weeks. They didn’t see her and there were no sightings of her for like 11 days. Every time we thought a cat was her–it wasn’t her,” explained Kara Weaver.

The family made it to their destination in Portage, Wisconsin but Kara’s main concern was being able to see Smidge again.

“I joined every group that I could find that was in Atlanta, Texas and that county like everything and just posted about her so much that enough people saw it that they were looking for her,” Weaver said.

After days of waiting, Kara finally heard the good news she was waiting for. Smidge was found, so Kara created the “Bring Smidge Home’ Facebook page. That’s when one local woman stepped up to see how she could help.

“I sent her a private message saying I saw the story just reaching out to you from one cat lover to another I’m so happy to see Smidge has a caravan at home. If anything changes and you need a back up driver let me know,” explained Debbie Cuthbertson.

Debbie Cuthbertson, of Machesney Park, was just one of a dozen volunteers to organize and split routes to bring Smidge home. Cuthberson said her route was the last leg of the trip–finally reunited Smidge and her owners.

“I ended up with the best leg of this whole journey because I’m representing everyone that was part of it,” Cuthbertson said with a smile.

Smidge was delivered in a cat carrier that was signed by all 11 drivers. Cuthbertson even made a scrapbook detailing her journey home.

It proves humanity still exisits I think humanity is at its best when their are animals involved.

There aren’t even enough words. ‘Thank you’ is not even sufficient and grateful is not a good enough word either I mean to just spend that much time to help just to help is just unbelievable,” Weaver added.

