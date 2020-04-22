Local woman shares story of beating the odds against COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One Stateline woman beat the odds and is leaving the hospital after a grueling battle with COVID-19. She and her husband of nearly 50 years opened up on the harrowing experience.

Sharon Warren spent five weeks in the hospital battling the virus and was finally able to return home on Tuesday. She had double pneumonia, along with the virus that put her in a coma. Sharon says she is thanking God for her recovery.

“Don’t give up on anybody who’s in a coma. Read to them, if they have a favorite book, if they like the Bible, which I love, read to them, sing to them, do anything or just tell them you love them over and over,” Warren said.

Sharon’s husband of 48 years, James, was stuck at home only able to pray and hope for the best.

“The worst part of it is the second day she was there, she went from having double pneumonia to [being intubated] the next day. When they did that, I got to talk to the doctor and the doctor said, ‘well she’s declining rapidly.” His comment at that time was I’ll keep her alive as long as I can. From then on I didn’t hear anything positive,” James said.

The experience took quite a toll on James and other loved ones, especially since no visitors were allowed in the hospital due to social distancing guidelines. James said it was the worst time of his life.

“Every time I’d hear a comment like that I’d get off the phone and burst into tears, I’m kind of an emotional guy, so just thinking of the idea that I could lose her, just really effected me,” James explained.

James said he plans to take his wife on a date, even if it included masks at a drive-thru. Sharon’s doctors stress everyone should continues to follow the health department and CDC guidelines to fight off COVID-19.

