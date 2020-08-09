Local WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin veteran celebrated his 100th birthday this weekend. After decades spent serving those around him, the favor is returned.

It was a memorable birthday for World War II veteran Salvador Perce, who turned 100 this year. Perce has volunteered at St. Mary’s hospital in Janesville for 7 years.

Hospital staff surprised the vet at his doorstep with balloons, a card, and of course–cake. Salvador, known to many as Sal, is a cherished volunteer.

He’s put in over 1,500 hours here, he works in our town square which is the main entrance of the hospital he helps transport patients tidies up greets people there’s not anyone here that cannot say how much they love him,” said Dona Hohensee, St. Mary’s Hospital’s foundation director.

“There were about at least 20 people out there the whole crew came to the hospital and they brought me a few presents,” Perce explained.

Perce served in the army for 3 1/2 years during World War II. Several years later, he worked for the Chicago Transit Authority and once he retired, he moved to Janesville. Perce stopped volunteering at the hospital when the pandemic hit. He says he misses interacting with patients.

“I just like to talk to people and be active,” he said. “They’re very grateful for whatever help you give them you would be surprised how grateful these people appear even though they’re sick.”

Perce’s daughter, Rosemary, says her father’s active lifestyle is to thank for his 100 healthy years.

“He likes the morning shift to get there in the morning and if he needs to help someone with the wheelchair and help them through he does because he’s in good physical health,” Rosemary said.

As for Perce, he’s just excited to get the “all clear” to return to St. Mary’s.

“We’re very proud because he’s outliving the world I guess the way he is but he’s healthy that’s the most important thing,” his daughter added.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

