Local WWII veteran surpised with 100th birthday party

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Poplar Grove comes together to surprise a neighbor they love.

Walter Petroske turned 100 years old on Wednesday!

He served in the Army during World War II. Petroke’s granddaughter says the community wanted to honor him for his commitment to neighbors on and off the battleground.

“In the 1980’s one of his neighbor’s house was on fire and before the fire department came, he ran into the house. His neighbor was wheelchair-bound and he carried his neighbor to safety,” said Colleen Kennedy, Walter’s granddaughter.

Walter received over 100 birthday cards, with at least one form each of the 50 states he served to protect.