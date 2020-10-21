Local WWII veteran’s stolen medals finally returned years later

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A World War II veteran who lived in Rockford has his medals returned home years after they were stolen.

The Illinois National Guard returned seven medals to Kathleen Anderson. Her great uncle, Homer Stanger, was a WWII Army veteran.

The medals were stolen years ago in a burglary but turned up in 2014 after a drug raid in Texas. Efforts to get them back home started earlier this year.

On Tuesday, that wish was granted in what his family is calling a preservation of Stanger’s memory.

“Those medals aren’t just shoved in a drawer somewhere, you know, it’s just such a high honor he served our country and I’m just so proud that he did,” Anderson said.

Among the veteran’s many accomplishments in the armed forces include two purple hearts.

