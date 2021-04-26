Local YMCA provided valuable services during pandemic–now they need your help

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local non-profit looks back on a year heavily impacted by the pandemic as the agency kicks off an annual effort.

YMCA of Rock River valley played a critical role for many people as they worked through COVID.

Administrators say the ‘Y’s impact was felt more than ever this year.

Many nonprofits were impacted by the pandemic. The YMCA was no exception, but they were able to rise through the challenges and help the community when the need was at its highest.

“We can take care of more kids in this community than any other child care provider those kids need the care and assistance and the financial assistance that comes with that,” explained Michelle Gorham, the chief advancement officer for the YMCA.

“We were always able to offer some kind of community support so that included everything from childcare for children of essential workers and that was at 3 to 4 locations,” said Gorham.

Gorham says they also provided a big need–food.

“So during the pandemic, we were able to serve 50,000 meals to families in need in our community. Now that we’re open again, we have child care at our Children’s Learning Center off of N. Rockton Avenue and that serves over 100 kids every single day,” added Gorham.

Gorham says during these difficult times, they realized how significant the need is,

“When we were doing food delivery that was one of the places our team would come back and say people came today and picked up food and they were so grateful and made a comment like ‘I’ ve never had to do this before,'” she explained.

Every dollar donated to the Y helps a child or a local family who wants to use the programs but doesn’t have the resources.

“I think anything we can do to get people to access to the Y, access to those family activities, access to a little bit more movement healthy food, nutrition, information the better off we’ll be as a whole community,” Gorham added.

For more details on how you can help, click here.